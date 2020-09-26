Wildly successful, TikTok becomes focus of US-China war

Known for its short-form videos popular with teens, TikTok has become a global social media sensation, and at the same time has found itself at the heart of a geopolitical war between the United States and China.

US president Donald Trump has called the app a national security risk, claiming that TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance could access user data and deliver it to Chinese intelligence services.

Trump's executive order would prohibit new downloads of TikTok from Sunday night and would ban usage from 12 November unless a deal to restructure its ownership comes to fruition.