Yahoo Groups to shut down from 15 Dec

Facing a steady decline in usage over the last several years, Yahoo has made the decision to shut down Yahoo Groups from on 15 December.

Verizon, which bought Yahoo in 2017, announced the decision on Tuesday which marks the end of the road for one of the largest message board systems on the Web of its time.

“Yahoo Groups has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years. Over that same period, we’ve witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content,” the company said in a message posted on the website.