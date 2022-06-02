Zara owner Inditex set to benefit from higher prices

"We expect Inditex's sales outperformance to widen in a downturn, as it did in the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009," he said. "Consumers that have been stuck at home for two years are looking to replenish their wardrobes."
Zara has lifted its starting prices by 10 per cent or more from a year ago each month since January, according to UBS research. In April, its starting prices rose by an average 18.5 per cent, the data showed. The research monitors prices on Zara's websites across 12 key markets.
In contrast, average retail prices across European apparel brands, including its closest rivals H&M and Zalando, rose 4.2 per cent in April, the research showed. Euro zone inflation was at a record high of 7.4 per cent that month, according to the European Union's statistics agency.
Inditex reports first quarter results on 8 June.
Analysts are expecting a 93 per cent rise in net profit to 812 million euros ($866 million), according to Refinitiv data. Sales are expected to rise by 27 per cent to 6.2 billion euros. Last year's performance was affected by store closures during the pandemic.
Inditex halted operations in Russia, closing online operations and 502 shops after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions. The Russian market accounted for 5 per cent of its sales growth from 1 February1 to 13 March this year, the company said.
UBS expects Inditex to continue increasing prices and sales during the second quarter. An ongoing recovery in Britain, Europe and the United States that will ease the lack of Russian sales and any further Covid restrictions in China, it said.
Sweden's rival H&M also said in March it would need to raise prices this year, but said its plan would be for price hikes to be smaller than its competitors.