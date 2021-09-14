GP congratulates LTU-Tax for achieving revenue target

Grameenphone has also been announced as the highest taxpayer within the LTU-Tax for the year 2020 – 2021. The telco operator has received this recognition at a National Board of Revenue (NBR) event held on 14 September, recognizing the taxpayers' contributions.
On behalf of Grameenphone, its CEO Yasir Azman congratulated LTU-Tax while receiving an award for GP's contribution to the national exchequer.
The event held at the capital's Skycity Hotel where Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary of Internal Resources Division (IRD) and chairman of NBR, Md Alamgir Hossain, member (Tax Policy) (Grade-1), Md Golam Nabi, member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management) (Grade-1) and Md Iqbal Hossain, Tax commissioner, LTU were present.
In addition, from Grameenphone, Jens Baker, CFO, and Md Mohsin, head of Corporate Tax were present at the program.
Grameenphone has previously earned the highest taxpayers recognition at national level by NBR for the tax years 2015-2016, 2016- 2017, 2017- 2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020.
The company’s CEO Yasir Azman celebrated this recognition with a message of gratitude for the users and partners.
"We would like to congratulate LTU-Tax for achieving this historical milestone and contributing further to self-sustained Digital Bangladesh in the making. This achievement is a testimony of commitment, digitalization & automation by NBR and growing good and ethical business practices by corporates and citizens as a collective force," said Yasir Azman.
"We are humbled that our contribution has also been recognized for the consistent contribution to the national exchequer. We look forward to contributing more in the coming days to unleash the full potential of Digital Bangladesh,” he added.