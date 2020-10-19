GP reports Tk 35.6b revenues in third quarter of 2020

Grameenphone Ltd. reported total revenues of Tk 35.6 billion for the third quarter of 2020, registering an 2.8 per cent de-growth from the same period last year.

Net profit after taxes (NPAT) for the third quarter was Tk 8.9 billion, with 25 per cent margin. Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at Tk 6.59, says a press release.

The operator ended the quarter with 77.6 million total customers, of which 54.1 per cent or 42.0 million are internet customers.