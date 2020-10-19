GP reports Tk 35.6b revenues in third quarter of 2020

Grameenphone Ltd. reported total revenues of Tk 35.6 billion for the third quarter of 2020, registering an 2.8 per cent de-growth from the same period last year.
Net profit after taxes (NPAT) for the third quarter was Tk 8.9 billion, with 25 per cent margin. Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at Tk 6.59, says a press release.
The operator ended the quarter with 77.6 million total customers, of which 54.1 per cent or 42.0 million are internet customers.
“Grameenphone is reporting a recovering topline in the third quarter of 2020 as the economic activity of Bangladesh gradually resumes following the initial months of COVID-19 pandemic. We also experience adverse impact from challenging weather conditions in this quarter.” said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd.
“We want to reiterate our commitments towards meaningful consultations with regulators and authorities to continue enriching our service propositions and using our technology expertise in supporting the recovery from COVID-19. We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation while maintaining precautions for our employees, partners and stakeholders.”