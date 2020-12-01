Grameenphone and edotco partners to further Digital Bangladesh

Grameenphone, a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, according to a press release. Under the agreement, edotco Banglaesh is expected to roll out more than 500 towers for Grameenphone to unleash further possibilities of connectivity all across Bangladesh.
The partnership extends Grameenphone’s commitment to ensure access to data and voice with an increased number of towers, especially in these unprecedented challenging times. This agreement between Grameenphone and edotco also supports the objectives of towerco regime to attaining efficiency and manageability of passive infrastructure, less construction allowing multiple tenants, said the release.
Jahurul Haque, Chairman of BTRC stated, “This is a positive start to the towerco regime in Bangladesh. It was much needed towards meeting the demand of quality customer service. We commend Grameenphone for their continuous endeavor to meet this increasing demand. Hopefully, this will be a stepping stone towards achieving the Digital Bangladesh dream.”
CEO of Grameenphone Yasir Azman said, “I take this opportunity to thank BTRC leadership to consider and understand our challenges and finally bringing us all at a situation that we can roll out now. Gp prioritises customer experiences and it’s important that we r able to roll out to fill in the gaps and make sure we improve customer experience. Together, we aim towards improving people’s digital lifestyles, and making the dream of empowered societies in Bangladesh possible.”
Ricky Steyn, Country Managing Director of edotco Bangladesh said, “It is our pleasure to shake hands with Grameenphone for our partnering endeavor of constructing a wider, more stable and more futuristic mobile network system in Bangladesh. edotco has a global reputation for its service quality, and so we are confident with our promise to deliver with a remarkable output, which will eventually feed the Digital Bangladesh dream.”
Both Grameenphone and edotco expressed their gratitude to the Posts and Telecommunications Division and BTRC for their efficient role in inter-mediating such a contract execution. Grameenphone currently has more than 16000 sites, over 13000 of which are 4G enabled.