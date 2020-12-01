Grameenphone and edotco partners to further Digital Bangladesh

Grameenphone, a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has recently signed an agreement with edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, according to a press release. Under the agreement, edotco Banglaesh is expected to roll out more than 500 towers for Grameenphone to unleash further possibilities of connectivity all across Bangladesh.

The partnership extends Grameenphone’s commitment to ensure access to data and voice with an increased number of towers, especially in these unprecedented challenging times. This agreement between Grameenphone and edotco also supports the objectives of towerco regime to attaining efficiency and manageability of passive infrastructure, less construction allowing multiple tenants, said the release.