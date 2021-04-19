Grameenphone holds 24th Annual General Meeting virtually

Grameenphone has announced its final dividend of 2020 in 24th annual general meeting (AGM) which held virtually on Monday due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, chair of Grameenphone board; Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone; and other board members and senior officials of the company, were present virtually in the AGM conducted by S M Imdadul Haque, the company secretary.
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, chair of Grameenphone board, said, “The company focuses on ensuring a better network experience, ensuring growth, innovation, modernization, and stand by society with responsible business conduct. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of nationhood and aims to become a high-income country.”
For the year 2020, the board of directors of Grameenphone Ltd. has announced a final dividend in cash at the rate of 145 per cent of the paid-up capital. With this cash dividend pay-out, the total cash dividend stands at 275 per cent of the paid-up capital, including the previous 130 per cent interim cash dividend pay-out, amounting to 99.86 per cent of profit after tax for the year 2020.