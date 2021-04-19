Grameenphone holds 24th Annual General Meeting virtually

Grameenphone has announced its final dividend of 2020 in 24th annual general meeting (AGM) which held virtually on Monday due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, chair of Grameenphone board; Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone; and other board members and senior officials of the company, were present virtually in the AGM conducted by S M Imdadul Haque, the company secretary.