Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Grameenphone holds 24th Annual General Meeting virtually

Grameenphone has announced its final dividend of 2020 in 24th annual general meeting (AGM) which held virtually on Monday due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, chair of Grameenphone board; Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone; and other board members and senior officials of the company, were present virtually in the AGM conducted by S M Imdadul Haque, the company secretary.

Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, chair of Grameenphone board, said, “The company focuses on ensuring a better network experience, ensuring growth, innovation, modernization, and stand by society with responsible business conduct. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of nationhood and aims to become a high-income country.”

For the year 2020, the board of directors of Grameenphone Ltd. has announced a final dividend in cash at the rate of 145 per cent of the paid-up capital. With this cash dividend pay-out, the total cash dividend stands at 275 per cent of the paid-up capital, including the previous 130 per cent interim cash dividend pay-out, amounting to 99.86 per cent of profit after tax for the year 2020.

