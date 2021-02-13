Grameenphone becomes highest taxpayer in the telecom sector again

Grameenphone has received the honor of being the highest taxpayer of the telecommunication industry from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for the tax year of 2019-2020.

The tax card and award giving ceremony 2020 was held on Thursday (11 February) at the NBR headquarter.

Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO) and Jens Becker, chief financial officer (CFO) of Grameenphone have received the tax card, certificate, and crest from the state minister of public administration, Mr Farhad Hossain and chairman of NBR, Mr Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem.

In the telecommunication category, Grameenphone has previously won the award for tax year 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 in the telecommunication category.

On this occasion, Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, said, " This recognition will inspire us to innovate and contribute more to the development and digitalization of Bangladesh by doing things right. We look forward to working together in achieving Bangladesh's vision of becoming a high-income country by 2041."