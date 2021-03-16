Grameenphone launches 'Device Insurance' for customers

Grameenphone, in partnership with Altruist Technologies Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company, launches 'Device Insurance' for its customers for the first time in Bangladesh.
As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, the company endeavors to explore innovative solutions and services that meet its customers evolving lifestyles. The service will initially be available in three Grameenphone Experience Centres – two in Dhaka and one in Chattogram, and gradually to other channels.
On this occasion, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone, said, “At Grameenphone, we innovate solutions with our partners to connect our customers to what matters most to them. We are happy to launch this service in Bangladesh for the first time to offer our valuable customers protection of their devices.”
The Altruist Secure is a mobile app-based device insurance service that will cover physical damage, theft, and lost devices. The app is available both in the Android Play Store and iOS App Store under Altruist Secure BD. It is an annual subscription where the customers will be under 12 months of insurance coverage. The premium for device insurance usually starts from BDT 28/month.
Customer can either pay the premium monthly or annually, and multiple claims are allowed during the claim procedure.
Altruist Technologies Limited was founded in 2005, and since then, it has been providing solutions in over 50 countries globally, covering over 100 telecommunication carriers across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
It has been 10 years since Altruists Technologies Limited has been bringing innovative products and services to Bangladesh, and they plan to invest more in the region.