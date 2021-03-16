Grameenphone launches 'Device Insurance' for customers

Grameenphone, in partnership with Altruist Technologies Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company, launches 'Device Insurance' for its customers for the first time in Bangladesh.

As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, the company endeavors to explore innovative solutions and services that meet its customers evolving lifestyles. The service will initially be available in three Grameenphone Experience Centres – two in Dhaka and one in Chattogram, and gradually to other channels.

On this occasion, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone, said, “At Grameenphone, we innovate solutions with our partners to connect our customers to what matters most to them. We are happy to launch this service in Bangladesh for the first time to offer our valuable customers protection of their devices.”