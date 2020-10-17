Grameenphone online etiquette campaign on cyber issues

Grameenphone, as a leading connectivity partner in Bangladesh, believes responsible behaviour on online space can help safeguard our digital future. To create awareness, Grameenphone has relaunched the online etiquette awareness drive, 'Internet er Duniya'e Jante Hobe, Kothay Apnar Thamte Hobe' (In the world of the Internet, you have to know where to draw the line). The campaign aims to evaluate and address the immense possibilities and challenges lying in the internet sphere beyond our understanding.

The campaign focused on our nation's five different cyber issues during the current times – fake profiles, rumours, personal information, online bullying, and online harassment. It depicts a striking message of how certain people around the nation have been exploiting human/emotional vulnerabilities to spread fake rumours about the virus and its vaccines.