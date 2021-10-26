Grameenphone signs agreement with D24 Logistics

A signing ceremony in this regard, was held at GPHouse on 26 October while Jens Becker, chief financial officer, Syed Tanvir Husain, chief human resources officer of Grameenphone, and Md Ziaul Karim, managing director of D24 Logistics on behalf of their respective organisations were present.
Yeasir Mahmood Khan, director, Business Partner and Circle HR, K. M. Sabbir Ahmed, head of Industrial Relations and Khairul Basher, head of Communication of Grameenphone were also present.
Grameenphone has teamed up with D24 Logistics to ensure that the mobile network operator’s inventory, delivery, archival, and disposal management are streamlined to attain optimum growth. The announcement has been made as a continuation of promoting former employee-led startups from Grameenphone.
Earlier the company also supported two startups ReCom and VX Services Ltd, which were also incorporated by former GP employees.
Grameenphone joined hands with ReCom Consulting Ltd for obtaining HR and Accounting BPO managed services, including payroll, provident fund, gratuity fund, workers profit participation fund management, finance expense-to-pay process, bank collection operation, and related software solutions while VX Services Ltd provides facility management solutions ranging from access control systems, building management and maintenance systems.
Syed Tanvir Husain, CHRO of Grameenphone said, “At Grameenphone, we are keen to learn future skills and adapt lean operating model. I believe this new startup; their lean operating model and agile ways of work will help us run logistics operations smartly and efficiently. For delivering on customers’ expectation, we look forward to working together with a shared vision by best utilizing new ways of work.”
Md Ziaul Karim, managing director of D24 Logistics commented, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Grameenphone. Our advanced capabilities and high-tech operating model shall help Grameenphone in meeting customers’ ever-increasing demands under a future-ready logistics service infrastructure”.