Grameenphone signs MoU with Haque Group

Grameenphone has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haque Group.
The MoU will provide Haque Group with telecommunication services from Grameenphone along with a comprehensive ICT solution for digitalization.
Grameenphone’s divisional head of business Kazi Mahboob Hasan and Haque Group managing director Adam Tamizi Haque signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
On this occasion, Kazi Mahboob Hasan, Divisional Head, Business, Grameenphone, said, “As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, it is our responsibility to provide simplified solutions to our customers and partners alike. We have always tried to connect people to what matters most.”
Haque Group was founded in 1947. The group has businesses in sectors including bakery tems, toiletries and batteries.