Grameenphone signs MoU with Haque Group

Grameenphone has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haque Group.

The MoU will provide Haque Group with telecommunication services from Grameenphone along with a comprehensive ICT solution for digitalization.

Grameenphone’s divisional head of business Kazi Mahboob Hasan and Haque Group managing director Adam Tamizi Haque signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.