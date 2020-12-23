Grameenphone wins award for Best Presented Annual Report 2019 from SAFA

Grameenphone has been awarded the Best Presented Annual Report 2019 award under Communication and Information Technology category by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). The award reflects the transparency, strong business ethics, corporate governance of Grameenphone, and its ways of responsible business practices, says a press release.

On the occasion, SM Imdadul Haque, Company Secretary of Grameenphone, commented, “This recognition gives us an outside-in perspective of Grameenphone's commitment of running the business with transparency, strong ethics and corporate governance. I take this opportunity to thank my colleagues, who delivered this mammoth task with utmost precision, accuracy and helped us build a positive image of Bangladesh beyond the border. Grameenphone has followed standard requirements to conduct the audit for its financial activities. We aim to establish organisational accountability through full disclosure. We have strong corporate governance, which plays a vital role in formulating highly standard financial statements.”