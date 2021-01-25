Grameenphone wins Corporate Governance Excellence award

Grameenphone has won gold medal at ‘Corporate Governance Excellence Award’ under the category of ‘IT and Telecom Companies’ by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).
The seventh ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence, 2019, took place recently at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka.
The award reflects the strong corporate governance structure that Grameenphone has established within its organisation, says a press release.
SM Imdadul Haque, company secretary of Grameenphone, said, “The award stands as a testimony of the transparency, which ensures strong and balanced organisational practices.”
Over 150 companies from 13 different categories have submitted their annual reports for the 2019 fiscal year. Out of it, 35 companies from 13 different categories won the ‘Corporate Governance Excellence Award.’
Recently, Grameenphone was awarded the Best Presented Annual Report 2019 award under the Communication and Information Technology category by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).