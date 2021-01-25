Grameenphone wins Corporate Governance Excellence award

Grameenphone has won gold medal at ‘Corporate Governance Excellence Award’ under the category of ‘IT and Telecom Companies’ by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

The seventh ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence, 2019, took place recently at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka.

The award reflects the strong corporate governance structure that Grameenphone has established within its organisation, says a press release.