Marketers' Institute, Bangladesh celebrates 5th Marketing Day

By enhancing the professional skills of marketing professionals and in order to ensure the maximum satisfaction of the consumers, Marketers' Institute, Bangladesh has been observing Marketing Day since 2018. In today's panel discussions, the global financial crisis in the post-pandemic era and the adversities imposed by the Russia-Ukraine war as well as directions for overcoming these problems were discussed extensively by the experts. In the evening, a cultural programme was arranged where renowned artistes took part.
The day-long programme became a grand get-together of some five thousand people among whom were the officials and employees of the best corporate houses in the country, the faculties and students of different private and public universities, bankers, marketing executives and sales personnel.