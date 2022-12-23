Marketers' Institute, Bangladesh celebrates 5th Marketing Day

Marketers' Institute, Bangladesh ( MIB) celebrated the 5th Marketing Day in a grand manner on 22 and 23 December across the country. The almost 50 lakh marketing professionals in Bangladesh enthusiastically participated in cake-cutting, rallies, discussions, cultural events and many other activities held in various corporate houses as well as public and private universities, said a press release.

As a part of the programme, Pre-Marketing Day was arranged in universities and corporate houses on 22 December. MIB centrally arranged the day-long Marketing Day event on 23 December at Sher-E-Bangla Agricultural University in Agargaon of the capital city. The planning minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest. Also present were special guest, Vice Chancellor of Sher-E-Bangla Agricultural University, Professor Dr. Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, and the guest of honour, chairman of GPH Steel, Md. Alamgir Kabir. The event was presided over by the chairman of Marketers' Institute Bangladesh, Professor Mizanur Rahman.