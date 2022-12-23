Corporate

Marketers' Institute, Bangladesh celebrates 5th Marketing Day

Staff Correspondent

Marketers' Institute, Bangladesh ( MIB) celebrated the 5th Marketing Day in a grand manner on 22 and 23 December across the country. The almost 50 lakh marketing professionals in Bangladesh enthusiastically participated in cake-cutting, rallies, discussions, cultural events and many other activities held in various corporate houses as well as public and private universities, said a press release.

As a part of the programme, Pre-Marketing Day was arranged in universities and corporate houses on 22 December.  MIB centrally arranged the  day-long Marketing Day event on 23 December at Sher-E-Bangla Agricultural University in Agargaon of the capital city. The planning minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest. Also present were special guest, Vice Chancellor of Sher-E-Bangla Agricultural University, Professor Dr. Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, and the guest of honour,  chairman of GPH Steel, Md. Alamgir Kabir. The event was presided over by the chairman of Marketers' Institute Bangladesh, Professor Mizanur Rahman. 

By enhancing the professional skills of marketing professionals and in order to ensure the maximum satisfaction of the consumers, Marketers' Institute, Bangladesh has been observing Marketing Day since 2018. In today's panel discussions, the global financial crisis in the post-pandemic era and  the adversities imposed by the Russia-Ukraine war as well as directions for overcoming these problems were discussed extensively by the experts. In the evening, a cultural programme was arranged where renowned artistes took part.

The day-long programme became a grand get-together of some five thousand people among whom were the officials and employees of the best corporate houses in the country, the faculties and students of different private and public universities, bankers, marketing executives and sales personnel. 

