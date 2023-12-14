NRBC Bank launches Chowmatha sub-branch in Barishal

Chief guest Syed Shahjahan said the Padma Bridge and the Payra Port have opened up many opportunities for mega developments in trade and commerce in the region.

NRBC Bank will work on business and commercial development in this area, he added.

NRBC Bank is taking location banking services close to the hands of people to bring people across the country under banking services. Already more than thousands locations of the country are being served. Islamic Banking Al Amin has been launched to serve all people, the press release adds.