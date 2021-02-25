Huawei advances Asia Pacific tech ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation

Huawei opened its first Digix Lab in the Asia Pacific in Singapore to empower developers and partners for the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem. This is one of the programmes that the leading global tech company initiated to cultivate a diverse tech ecosystem and to accelerate the digital transformation in the region, Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific told the media Thursday during the MWC Shanghai 2021.

Equipped with AR, VR, HMS Core Kits, and other open technological capabilities, the lab is designed to support developers of all levels throughout their mobile app development journey.

“In the new intelligent era, Huawei aims to build a ‘1+8+N’ all-scenario mobile ecosystem with HMS, that empowers developers to innovate as they build their businesses. The Digix Lab provides a platform to cultivate and equip developers with the necessary app development tools to innovate and advance the future of the digital space,” Jay Chen said in an interview during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which runs from 23 to 25 February in Shanghai.