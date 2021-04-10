Huawei brings financial aid and free service to SMEs in Asia Pacific

Global leading ICT provider Huawei launched its SME Support Programme with trusted ecosystem partners in Asia Pacific, aiming to deliver further technical support for economic recovery amid the fight against the pandemic in the region.

For the SME Support Programme, each eligible SME applicant could receive coupons worth up to $3,000 and free professional consulting service including cutting-edge cloud solutions for a variety of industry scenarios including Financial Service, Education, E-commerce, Gaming, IoT, Application Development, and Enterprise Applications.

SMEs that have an account on the HUAWEI CLOUD official website but have never used any paid service could apply on the on the SME Support Programme page and receive consultation from cloud experts. Applications will be reviewed based on the company’s cloud needs and the readiness of workloads for cloud deployment.

“We are still very small, but we have ambition to grow into a big business. Therefore, to choose a reliable partner is our priority, this translates into reliable technology and reliable service and support. HUAWEI did a great job. I believe we get the same prompt response as any big client of yours,” Yongyan Liu, co-founder and VP of Strategy and Development at SYMBIONAT HEALTH, expressed the confidence in the cooperation with HUAWEI CLOUD.