Huawei extends humanitarian support for flood-affected in Netrakona

Huawei has extended its support in the aid of the people in need. They distributed relief items among the flood-affected people of Netrakona district, as a part of their initiative, named "In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh – Here For You".

Approximately 2,000 flood-affected families have received essential items including rice, red lentils, potatoes, oral saline, sugar, flour and others.

Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, said, "Over the years, Huawei has been making an incredible contribution to the development of the country’s ICT sector. In addition to that, with initiatives like this, they have also proven their concern towards the country by helping the disaster-struck people."