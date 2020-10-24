Huawei generates $98b revenue in first three quarters

Huawei generated $98.57 billion in revenue the first three quarters of the year, an increase of 9.9 per cent over the corresponding period last year.
The company’s net profit margin in this period was 8 per cent, revealed Huawei recently.
Throughout the first three quarters of 2020, Huawei’s business results basically met expectations, says a press release.
As the world grapples with COVID-19, Huawei’s global supply chain is being put under intense pressure, and its products and operations face significant challenges, says the press release adding that the company continues to do its best to find solutions, survive and forge forward and fulfills its obligations to customers and suppliers.
Moving forward, Huawei will leverage its strengths in ICT technologies such as AI, cloud, 5G, and computing to provide scenario-based solutions, develop industry applications, and unleash the value of 5G networks along with its partners, the press release adds.