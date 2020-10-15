Huawei launches all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions

The UN Broadband Commission and Huawei held the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing recently.

With the theme of ‘Intelligent Connectivity, New Value Together,’ this year’s UBBF discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the connectivity industry in the intelligent era, says a press release.

UBBF is a global flagship event for the ICT industry.

At the event, David Wang, Huawei executive director and chairman of the Investment Review Board, launched Huawei’s all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions, including intelligent distributed access solutions for homes, as well as intelligent campus networks, intelligent premium private lines, and intelligent cloud network solutions for enterprises.