Huawei launches all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions

The UN Broadband Commission and Huawei held the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing recently.
With the theme of ‘Intelligent Connectivity, New Value Together,’ this year’s UBBF discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the connectivity industry in the intelligent era, says a press release.
UBBF is a global flagship event for the ICT industry.
At the event, David Wang, Huawei executive director and chairman of the Investment Review Board, launched Huawei’s all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions, including intelligent distributed access solutions for homes, as well as intelligent campus networks, intelligent premium private lines, and intelligent cloud network solutions for enterprises.
Through these scenarios, home broadband will enter the experience economy era, and the digital transformation of industries will be accelerated, the press release adds.
He also delivered a keynote speech titled ‘Building intelligent connectivity for an intelligent world.’
Wang in his speech identified five changes in the connectivity industry and said these five changes are placing new requirements on connectivity.
To meet these requirements and realise greater productivity, connectivity must be upgraded to the next level, he added.
At this year’s event, guests from China Mobile, FTTH Council Europe, TechUK, Ernst & Young Advisory Limited, IPv6 Forum, SAMENA Telecommunications Council, and Omdia delivered speeches.