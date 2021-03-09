Huawei launches HWD programme for women developer

Huawei has officially launched its ‘HUAWEI Women Developers (HWD)’ programme to encourage the women developers to join in technological innovation.

Through this programme, participants will get training on technological innovation and career development paths, says a press release.

Chen Lifang, senior vice president of Huawei, said, "We believe that women will lead technological innovation. We hope that the HWD programme will help women better leverage their talents and unique value and give them opportunities to demonstrate their leadership abilities. This will help make our world a better place."