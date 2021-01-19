Huawei releases top 10 trends of digital power

ICT manufacturer Huawei has recently held a media communication conference titled “Top 10 Trends of Digital Power” virtually.

Zhou Taoyuan, the vice president Huawei and the president of Digital Power Product Line shared his insights on the future trends of digital power at the conference.

Highlighting the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, he first pointed out that carbon neutrality is the top priority task in the contemporary world.

Since more than 110 countries have been committed to the “Carbon Neutrality” goal, it is important to modernize the energy infrastructure and accelerate the transformation from fossil energy to renewable energy. The entire industry needs to provide high importance to increase investment in digital energy infrastructure, which is the digital world’s foundation, he added.