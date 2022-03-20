Huawei strategizes to get into digital health, smart homes and offices: Michael MacDonald

At a virtual roundtable with the Asia Pacific media recently, Michael MacDonald, Chief Digital Officer of Huawei Technologies, said Huawei is to go far beyond smartphones and get into digital health, smart home and office.

He said consumer business is definitely something Huawei is not looking to downsize in any way. At the end of last year, Huawei had over 300 million devices with Harmony OS installed. In addition to the smartphone business, it also continues to push more heavily into things like wearables. With that in mind, the company continues to really focus more on consumer business and find new opportunities to create an immersive environment for its consumers.