Huawei strategizes to get into digital health, smart homes and offices: Michael MacDonald

Prothom Alo English Desk
Michael MacDonald, Chief Digital Officer, Huawei Asia Pacific

At a virtual roundtable with the Asia Pacific media recently, Michael MacDonald, Chief Digital Officer of Huawei Technologies, said Huawei is to go far beyond smartphones and get into digital health, smart home and office.

He said consumer business is definitely something Huawei is not looking to downsize in any way. At the end of last year, Huawei had over 300 million devices with Harmony OS installed. In addition to the smartphone business, it also continues to push more heavily into things like wearables. With that in mind, the company continues to really focus more on consumer business and find new opportunities to create an immersive environment for its consumers.

This roundtable took place during the MWC2022 in Barcelona. As part of its efforts to create a greener and more sustainable digital world, Huawei will increase investment in sustainable green solutions, leveraging clean power generation, electric transportation, and smart energy storage, to support the Asia Pacific region’s goals of cutting carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, and contributing to a circular economy, according to Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific. Through advances like these, the ICT industry is able to help other industries reduce their own carbon footprints.

"'In Asia Pacific, for Asia Pacific’ is our commitment. At Huawei, we are working closely with carriers and partners from around the world to explore solutions that help make life better, businesses smarter, and society more inclusive. We’d also love to share how our ICT technology is helping make the world a greener, more sustainable place. Together, we can light up the future," said Jay Chen.

In 2021, Huawei support for the digital ecosystem in the Asia Pacific and shared that it would invest $50 million to develop 500,000 digital talents for the Asia Pacific in the next 5 years, and would invest US$100 million over three years to cultivate the startup ecosystem in the region.

