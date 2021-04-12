Huawei will invest more in intelligent vehicles

To boost business resilience, Huawei will strengthen its software capabilities and invest more in businesses that are less reliant on advanced process techniques, as well as in components for intelligent vehicles. Eric Xu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, announced this at the 18th Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen today.

More than 400 guests, including industry and financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives, joined the event on-site, along with analysts and media representatives from around the world who attended online.

During the session, Xu shared the five strategic initiatives of Huawei moving forward. This announcement has come after the recent disclosure of the financial report of 2020, where the company saw comparatively slower growth than previous years.