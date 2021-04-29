Huawei's net profit increased by 3.8% in 2021 Q1

Huawei announced its financial record for the first quarter of 2021, saying its net profit margin was up 3.8 percentage points year-on-year.

The financial data disclosed on 28 April were unaudited figures compiled in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, said a news release.

This is a result of the company's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of operations and management efficiency, as well as a patent royalty income of US$600 million or approximately Tk50.87 billion (5,087 crore).

"2021 will be another challenging year for us, but it's also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape," said Eric Xu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman.

Xu thanked customers and partners for their trust on Huawei.