Huawei's profit rises to 76pc in 2021

Staff Correspondent
Huawei achieved USD 99.97 billion in revenue and USD 17.85 billion in net profits in 2021, an increase of 75.9 per cent year-on-year, according to its recently released annual report.

An event has been organised in Dhaka recently on the occasion of unveiling the annual report.

The keynote address was delivered by Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd; Jason Lizongsheng, Bangladesh Board of Directors; Kevin Xu, Chief Technical Officer; Yuying Karl, Director of Public Affairs and Communications and other Huawei officials, says a press release.

The company's R&D expenditure reached USD 22.4 billion in 2021, representing 22.4 per cent of its total revenue, and bringing its total R&D expenditure over the past 10 years to over USD 132.66 billion.

Huawei wants to work intensively on digital power and cloud. Therefore, in the coming days, the company has adopted a plan to continuously increase their investment in the research and development sector, the press release adds.

In this discussion with reporters, Pan Junfeng said, “Huawei has been working in Bangladesh for the last 23 years. During the period, Bangladesh has come a long way in the field of information and communication technology and we are very happy to be an active member of this transition. We want to work through innovation, localization and collaboration in the immense potential of Bangladesh.”

