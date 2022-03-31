Huawei's profit rises to 76pc in 2021

Huawei achieved USD 99.97 billion in revenue and USD 17.85 billion in net profits in 2021, an increase of 75.9 per cent year-on-year, according to its recently released annual report.

An event has been organised in Dhaka recently on the occasion of unveiling the annual report.

The keynote address was delivered by Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd; Jason Lizongsheng, Bangladesh Board of Directors; Kevin Xu, Chief Technical Officer; Yuying Karl, Director of Public Affairs and Communications and other Huawei officials, says a press release.