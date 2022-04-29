imo brings Eid imoji for Bangladeshi users

imo brings a special Eid gift for its users, Eid imoji (Eid-themed emojis), enabling people to engage and connect more with their loved ones during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, and building a closer national bond over boundaries and miles. The exclusive emojis will be available in the app by the end of April, 2022.

