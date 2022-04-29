imo brings Eid imoji for Bangladeshi users

Themed in-app emojis are a great way to make conversations more engaging and interactive. It allows users to respond and connect with emotions and bond better. Moreover, during special occasions, these themed emojis provide the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family, and loved ones across all borders and geographic barriers.
In Bangladesh, Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most celebrated festivities where people like to visit their native places and mingle with their friends and families after a long time. Everyone hugs each other to greet during this festivity and spread the love and joy.
Parents receive their children with love, siblings gathered at one place and celebrate with music and dancing. Younger children roam around house to house to collect their Eidi. In such a joyous occasion, people will be heartbroken if they cannot visit their loved ones. For them these ‘Eid imoji’ will be a set of relief.
Along with existing emojis and stickers, imo houses the hug (kolakoli) emoji for the most amazing Eid greeting and the ‘salami’ emoji to share love and joy. Other emoji options such as moon, food and greetings will help users express the truest essence of Eid celebration in a fun and enjoyable manner.
These emojis will promote the authentic Eid tradition, allowing everyone to spend a wonderful time of joy and shared spiritual reflection. This Eid, with imo’s unique Eid imoji pack, people can communicate and express themselves in more fun way while enjoying celebrations as one.
To make conversations more interesting, users can tap on ‘+’ in the bar of emoji at the bottom of any chat, and add 'Eid imoji' by clicking on the ‘more’ option in Stickers Store. Users can then send the stickers according to preference depending on their conversations.