Imo launches ‘Multiple Account Support’ for Bangladeshi users

Imo has recently introduced a new feature ‘Multiple Account Support’ by which users can switch between multiple accounts using one handset.

With the launch of ‘Multiple Account Support’, users would now be easily able to switch between up to five different user accounts on the same device. The feature can be accessed by clicking the new “Switch Account” tab in the “Me” setting page.

After adding a new account, one can switch from account A to account B without having to restart or login again. To add a new account, it would require an OTP verification to ensure account safety.