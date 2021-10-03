Infinix announces Grameenphone internet bundle offer with 4G handset

Additionally, customers can also purchase 2GB internet with 7 days validity at 98TK by simply dialing *121*1235#. This internet package can be purchased a total of 6 times (2 times per month) for 3 consecutive months.
Users can also avail this offer with Infinix’s recently launched Note series-Note 10 which is offering all-in-one excellent gaming processor Helio G85, 6.95" FHD+ super-fluid display, 48MP ultra-night camera for brilliant crystal-clear images, and many more features at Tk 15,990. The Note 10 is equipped with stunning features specially designed to empower today's youth to stand out and show the world who they are and what they stand for.