Infinix announces Grameenphone internet bundle offer with 4G handset

Smartphone brand Inifinix in collaboration with Grameenphone, has announced exciting bundle offers for the customers. The exclusive offers will be available upon purchase of any Infinix 4G smartphone from Infinix authorised sales channels and outlets.

Starting from today, Sunday, customers will be able to avail free 4GB 4G internet with any Infinix 4G handsets using 4G enabled GP SIM cards. This offer will be valid for 7 days on first time tagging.

The campaign will continue till 31 October 2021.