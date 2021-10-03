Corporate

Infinix announces Grameenphone internet bundle offer with 4G handset

Prothom Alo English Desk
Smartphone brand Inifinix in collaboration with Grameenphone, has announced exciting bundle offers for the customers. The exclusive offers will be available upon purchase of any Infinix 4G smartphone from Infinix authorised sales channels and outlets.

Starting from today, Sunday, customers will be able to avail free 4GB 4G internet with any Infinix 4G handsets using 4G enabled GP SIM cards. This offer will be valid for 7 days on first time tagging.

The campaign will continue till 31 October 2021.

Additionally, customers can also purchase 2GB internet with 7 days validity at 98TK by simply dialing *121*1235#. This internet package can be purchased a total of 6 times (2 times per month) for 3 consecutive months.

Users can also avail this offer with Infinix’s recently launched Note series-Note 10 which is offering all-in-one excellent gaming processor Helio G85, 6.95" FHD+ super-fluid display, 48MP ultra-night camera for brilliant crystal-clear images, and many more features at Tk 15,990. The Note 10 is equipped with stunning features specially designed to empower today's youth to stand out and show the world who they are and what they stand for.

