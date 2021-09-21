Infobip presents online session on Phygital World

A K M Moinul Islam Moin, executive director (Culinary Business) of PRAN-RFL Group, Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director operations of Akij Ceramics and Akij Board, Arfanul Hoque, GM and head of Retail, BATA Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd. were present the session as distinguished panelist with Md. Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz as panel moderator.
The panelists discussed on the impact of automation on customer personalisation and convenience towards brand loyalty, scopes of Omni channel strategies to trigger effective action against different customer actions.
The panelists shared their view on how they see the future of in-store automation in Bangladesh, major security concerns from both brand and customer-aspect, technological adaptation for retail automation and growing demand for seamless and consistent experience from customers.
It was also discussed that how a comprehensive, stimulated, and fulfilling customer experience can be achieved in the future Phygital world.
Rahad Hossain, country manager of Infobip Bangladesh presented how Infobip’s Omni channel solutions can help retailers can go the extra mile to understand the changing consumer behavior and accordingly pivot the customer experience by serving digitally on all touchpoints, that can add value, efficiencies, and innovation.
A customer story based Fireside Chat was held where Omer Sharif Ibney Hai, head of Growth of Chaldal shared his experience on e-commerce customer engagement strategies, how Infobip Solutions impacted customer engagement of their organisation and Chaldal’s future plan in adopting Omni channel customer journey.