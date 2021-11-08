Infobip to purchase Peerless Network and raises additional $500m

Launched in 2008, the Peerless Network portfolio delivers a robust suite of cutting-edge voice, UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Messaging, APIs, MS Teams integration, and other collaboration products and services. With its own nationwide voice network, Peerless Network is trusted by enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, world-leading MNOs, MVNOs and IXCs, and the nation's largest CLECs and VOIP Service Providers. For more than a decade, Peerless Network has delivered the most agile, cost-effective, simple-to-deploy voice solutions, and unmatched customer service to meet work-from anywhere business needs. Covering 93% of the US population, it has more than 4,500 interconnections in 49 (US) states, processing 9 billion monthly minutes in over 200 markets.
The acquisition builds on Infobip’s ongoing investments and earlier acquisition of US messaging heavyweight OpenMarket, which closed in December 2020. Q1 2021 Revenue grew 55% y/y, a function of continued usage growth in its core business plus contribution from the $300m acquisition of OpenMarket. Other acquisitions include the developer Shift Conference franchise, purchased in April, and the world’s number one SMS firewall provider, Anam, in May 2021.
In September 2021, Infobip also secured, through direct loan placement, additional funding in the amount of S500m, advised by Morgan Stanley, and led by funds managed by the Credit Group of Ares Management Corporation, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. The direct loan placement puts Infobip alongside an exclusive group of high growth, high value technology companies, which utilised the same structure. This is Infobip’s second funding round, following One Equity Partner’s EUR 300m investment in H2 2020.
Silvio Kutić, CEO of Infobip said: “Today’s announcement accelerates our international growth strategy by several years. Financially, strategically, and operationally, this is very positive. The acquisition enables Infobip to continue to grow business in different countries in sync with Peerless Network’s strategy. Our current and future customers will benefit from access to the most comprehensive suite of SaaS enabled CPaaS software available in the market on one single platform. Further, Peerless will substantially strengthen voice proposition for the Infobip CPaaS offering. Together we will offer a truly global network, with local teams to serve businesses and customers around the world, focused on delivering unbeatable customer experiences at scale. We’re thrilled to welcome this groundbreaking team to Infobip and congratulate them on their tremendous performance.”
In bringing together complementary solutions, the two companies will process 30 billion monthly customer interactions across the full range of communication channels, in more than 190 countries around the globe.
Founded a few years apart in the mid-2000s, both companies have experienced high-growth and are truly innovative in their respective approaches to market based on shared cultures that centre on employee participation.