Infobip to purchase Peerless Network and raises additional $500m

Infobip Group, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement, and leader in CPaaS solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with global VoIP provider Peerless Network, marking Infobip’s fourth acquisition in under a year. The transaction is expected to complete upon receipt of regulatory approvals in 2022 and will be financed with a combination of Infobip shares and cash. Peerless Network management will roll parts of its holdings into Infobip. The deal extends Infobip’s voice presence in the US and makes its world class suite of CPaaS products available to Peerless customers, driving high quality conversation across the entire customer journey.

The growing vast global reach has been helping Infobip to ensure a robust local presence in Bangladesh since 2015. Infobip has already been serving the Bangladesh market successfully with voice and other major CPaaS products besides SaaS solutions.