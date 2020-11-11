Japan’s Toshiba retreats from coal-fired power stations

Japanese engineering giant Toshiba will stop constructing new coal-fired power plants and shift to renewable energy in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“We still have ongoing projects, but we have decided to withdraw from building new coal-powered plants,” company spokeswoman Yoko Takagi told AFP.

Toshiba, which currently has around 10 coal-fired station projects under way worldwide, is a major global player in the power sector.

The company will instead increase investment in renewable energy, including parts for offshore wind-power facilities and research and development for next-generation solar batteries, the spokeswoman said.

The announcement comes after Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set a 2050 deadline for the world’s third-largest economy to become carbon-neutral.