Le Meridian Dhaka brings offers to celebrate fifth anniversary

Le Méridien Dhaka has brought several offers for its guests in November and New Year's Eve to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The packages include swimming pool + room packages for two people at Tk 5,000+, Swim + Dinnar at Tk 3,000++, November babies for birthday celebration, Junior suite package at Tk 19,500. All these offers are applicable until 30 November, says a press release.

The hotel is also offering Buy One Get One offer on all food and beverages in all restaurants – Latitude, Latest Recipe, Poolside, and Olea. The guests will also receive a free coupon for the next visit. The offers will be applicable until 30 November.