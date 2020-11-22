Le Meridian Dhaka brings offers to celebrate fifth anniversary

Le Méridien Dhaka has brought several offers for its guests in November and New Year's Eve to celebrate its fifth anniversary.
The packages include swimming pool + room packages for two people at Tk 5,000+, Swim + Dinnar at Tk 3,000++, November babies for birthday celebration, Junior suite package at Tk 19,500. All these offers are applicable until 30 November, says a press release.
The hotel is also offering Buy One Get One offer on all food and beverages in all restaurants – Latitude, Latest Recipe, Poolside, and Olea. The guests will also receive a free coupon for the next visit. The offers will be applicable until 30 November.
To end the rather tumultuous year on a positive note, Le Méridien Dhaka will be providing a complimentary night for New Year's Eve. To receive it, guests need to stay in the hotel for consecutive or individual 3 nights within 25 November – 25 December, the press release adds.
On this occasion, Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager, Le Méridien Dhaka, said, “For the last five years, we have been striving to deliver the finest service and experience to our guests, and we hope that we have been able to create exceptional memories. We are proud to be part of the Dhaka community.”
Le Méridien Dhaka invites all the guests to come and celebrate the milestone with them.
Over the last five years, the hotel has received numerous acclamations and awards, such as Best Business Hotel of the year (Bangladesh) from Travel and Lifestyle Leadership Award 2017; Bangladesh Best MICE Hotel 2020 from World M.I.C.E. Awards; The Global Hotel Security Standard certification; World Luxury Hotel Award 2016 Winner; and Most Innovative Design and Luxury Facilities in a Business Hotel – South Asia 2016 Winner.
Le Méridien Dhaka has also won the Bangladesh Leading Hotel award for four years in a row from 2017 to 2020 from World Travel Award. Additionally, it has won the Bangladesh Best Presidential Suite award twice from World Travel Award – for 2019 and 2020.