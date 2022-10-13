Fourth Huawei ICT Academy in JUST

This ICT Academy is designed to equip students with advanced ICT knowledge and necessary skills for the future. In April 2022, Huawei inaugurated the ICT academy in BUET. In August 2022, Huawei signed an MoU to establish an ICT academy in KUET, while in September 2022, an MoU was signed to establish an ICT academy in RUET.

Huawei will provide its enriched online learning platform with diversified courses to the students of JUST, while teachers for JUST will get the opportunity to become Huawei-certified trainers at this academy. The trained JUST teachers will provide training to the students afterward, the release says.

Regarding the arrangement, Professor Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain, Vice Chancellor, Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), said, “The ICT industry is driving our country towards development, and our young generation is the key to keeping that growth curve moving upwards. With the help of the ICT academy in partnership with Huawei, we want to equip our students with all the necessary ICT skills and prepare them for the future. I commend Huawei for coming up with this program and upskilling our youth to contribute to the country’s ICT development.”