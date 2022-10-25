Palace Luxury Resort wins awards in SATA 2022 edition

The Palace takes immense pride in their exclusive villas and luxury as well as the breathtaking nature that the resort ensured for their guests.
Arifur Rahman, managing director of The Palace Luxury Resort is honored and pleased to share the joy of these achievements with their valued guests, associates, stakeholders, and well-wishers.
SATA 2022 concluded its sixth edition of the prestigious award ceremony in Maldives on 30 September this year. The extensive participation from six nations of the SAARC region has elevated the significance of this ceremony as one of the grand programs of the tourism fraternity in the region.
The event witnessed the biggest hotel brands and tour and travel operators from Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
Faisal Naseem, vice president of the Republic of Maldives, participated in the event as the chief guest of the SATA 2022 along with minister of tourism, Abdulla Mausoom, and other government officials in addition to several high commissioners from South Asian countries in the Maldives, SATA officials and jury members, distinguish guests from event partners, hoteliers and entrepreneurs in South Asia.
Joseph Gomes (general manager), Mohammad Tanvir Hassan (head of sales and marketing), and Kamrunnesa Siddique (assistant manager, digital communication) received these awards on behalf of The Palace Team.