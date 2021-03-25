Likee launches campaigns to celebrate Independence Day

Popular short video creation and sharing app Likee has arranged a number of campaigns for users on the occasion of Independence Day to be celebrated on 26 March.

The campaign, which started on 19 March, will continue till 26 March.

Likee users can avail this opportunity to demonstrate their inner talent. The activities include different hashtag campaigns such as #DeshKeJano, #RoarLikeTiger, , #IndependenceDay2021 drama challenge, and #ShadhinNach, says a press release.

Actor Siam, actresses Toya and Moushumi will be a part of the campaigns.

#DeshKeJano challenge involves national knowledge Q & A Sticker, there are generic statements related to sports, geography, liberation war, and celebrities of Bangladesh, which can be answered in ‘This’ or ‘That’ format. With every statement, there are two options - false or true. Once participants are done with one statement, the next statement will pop up. In this way, they will keep on answering as much as they can within 15-30 seconds at best.