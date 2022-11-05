Vivo’s Y22s available in local market

Powered by 5000mAh battery with the 18W Fast Charge, Y22s features 6GB RAM with the upgraded Extended RAM feature along with 128GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.
The Y22s is available in two colour variants– the Starlit Blue and Summer Cian. Starlit Blue offers glittering finish that visually looks like stars illuminating the serene universe and the Summer Cian is inspired by the futuristic Metaverse and crafted through advanced surface texturing techniques.
The device offers a powerful 50MP main camera with large sensor that makes pictures clear, amazing, and bright.
Features like Video Face Beauty, Multi-Style Portrait along with the Super Night Camera make the smartphone much-desired one. The Video Face Beauty enhances every aspect of the users’ face while taking selfies or shooting a video.
The Multi-Style Portrait includes many styles for users looking for a personalized portrait and the Super Night Mode on the rear camera uses multi-frame denoising to help you capture the beautiful night scenes even during low light conditions.
The Y22s also comes with Multi-Turbo 5.5 in addition to the Ultra Game Mode, which enables to automatically distribute computing power for solving the lagging problem caused by multiple apps running in the background.
This feature allows a smooth butter like multi-tasking experience for the user.
The Ultra Game Mode takes the gaming experience to a whole new level by offering multiple options like Do Not Disturb, Brightness Lock and Game Picture-in-Picture feature while the user plays the game. Professional-standard gaming experience is now within the grasp of the user.
The Y22s is a combination of style and comfort as it’s easy to hold due to its frosted anti-glare (AG) surface. The flat frame design along with the 2.5D Curvature screen represents the class and elegance.
Additionally, the device offers the Side Fingerprint Scanner along with the Face Wake feature. The Side Fingerprint design offers a fresh look with the power button to give more premium outlook.
The Face Wake feature makes it possible to unlock the phones at lightning-fast speed whenever the user picks it up.
The device is available at Tk 21,999 at all stores.