Vivo’s Y22s available in local market

Powered by 5000mAh battery with the 18W Fast Charge, Y22s features 6GB RAM with the upgraded Extended RAM feature along with 128GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

The Y22s is available in two colour variants– the Starlit Blue and Summer Cian. Starlit Blue offers glittering finish that visually looks like stars illuminating the serene universe and the Summer Cian is inspired by the futuristic Metaverse and crafted through advanced surface texturing techniques.

The device offers a powerful 50MP main camera with large sensor that makes pictures clear, amazing, and bright.