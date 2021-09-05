15pc cash-back on bKash payment

Local

Daraz 7th anniversary sale

UNB
Dhaka
Customers can now enjoy up to 15 per cent cash-back while shopping from Daraz through bKash.

They can avail the offer till 8 September during the online platform’s seventh anniversary celebration campaign.

The buyers can get a maximum cashback of Tk200 from single or multiple orders during the campaign.

Customers are getting instant cashback on the purchase of all products starting from fashion, lifestyle, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on.

For shopping from Daraz, they need to select bKash from the payment option after selecting a product.

As they enter the bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to the payment method, according to a press release.

