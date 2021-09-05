15pc cash-back on bKash payment

Advertisement
The buyers can get a maximum cashback of Tk200 from single or multiple orders during the campaign.
Customers are getting instant cashback on the purchase of all products starting from fashion, lifestyle, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on.
For shopping from Daraz, they need to select bKash from the payment option after selecting a product.
As they enter the bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to the payment method, according to a press release.