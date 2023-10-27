imo introduces Umrah Guide feature for Muslims worldwide

To utilize these features, the user needs to find the Umrah service channel on the imo App and click on it to enter the Umrah Guide. In the Umrah Guide, the Umrah Map is displayed at the top, and the corresponding Umrah Steps are shown at the bottom.

Mehran Kabir, business director of imo Messenger, said, “Umrah is an extremely special pilgrimage for Muslims around the globe. We have come up with this feature with the aim of providing assistance to our Muslim users looking to embark on this blessed journey. With the Umrah tips and guides available on imo, I believe our users will be able to perform Umrah more conveniently while sharing the experience with their loved ones back at home.”