Audio is essential in smartphones; here is why

According to pi Strategy, a management consulting firm, there were around 200,000 Netflix subscribers in Bangladesh by the end of 2019.

In addition, over the last couple of years, the country witnessed enormous digital growth as mobile data and smartphones have become more affordable, which has also immensely contributed to the growth of local and global OTT platforms like never before.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the whole digital entertainment industry has become incredibly vast, with incredible potential for further development over the next couple of decades. Both these factors will inevitably create a seemingly endless array of opportunities for consumers to enjoy the content.

Consumer behaviour, which comprises expectations from their smartphones, has also been evolving in direct correlation to technological progress.

The 21st-century consumer is always on the go, which means they want to be able to consume content no matter where and in what kind of situation they are. In this ever-evolving scenario, many high-end phones have recently been offering stereo as an added feature, often with a micro-speaker positioned at the top and the bottom.

Now, when users turn their stereo-enhanced mobile phones on their side for viewing, there is a speaker on either side to help create a better “stereo” listening experience.