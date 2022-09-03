Audio is essential in smartphones; here is why

In short, stereo sound quality is not far-fetched but a basic expectation from not only premium phones, but even their mid-range counterparts.
When it comes to smartphone audio quality, consumer awareness regarding what is possible is higher than ever. Smartphone manufacturers, in response, are augmenting new technologies to their devices to enhance customer audio experience.
The results are impressive as the massive improvements are visible. This is primarily due to the powerful new hardware chips that handle audio playback and improved algorithms that process sound.
And the timing of this improvement could not have been better. With a surging number of Spotify and Netflix users in the country, the demand for good-quality audio systems in smartphones is obviously snowballing.
According to pi Strategy, a management consulting firm, there were around 200,000 Netflix subscribers in Bangladesh by the end of 2019.
In addition, over the last couple of years, the country witnessed enormous digital growth as mobile data and smartphones have become more affordable, which has also immensely contributed to the growth of local and global OTT platforms like never before.
Therefore, it is safe to say that the whole digital entertainment industry has become incredibly vast, with incredible potential for further development over the next couple of decades. Both these factors will inevitably create a seemingly endless array of opportunities for consumers to enjoy the content.
Consumer behaviour, which comprises expectations from their smartphones, has also been evolving in direct correlation to technological progress.
The 21st-century consumer is always on the go, which means they want to be able to consume content no matter where and in what kind of situation they are. In this ever-evolving scenario, many high-end phones have recently been offering stereo as an added feature, often with a micro-speaker positioned at the top and the bottom.
Now, when users turn their stereo-enhanced mobile phones on their side for viewing, there is a speaker on either side to help create a better “stereo” listening experience.
In fact, smart device manufacturers around the world have been consistently focusing on aptly responding to the ever-changing customer demands as smartphones gradually merge with the roles of television, gaming consoles, and other digital entertainment solution tools with rather impressive authority, considering the unprecedented pace of innovation.
Larger and sharper resolution screens have thus been incorporated by many brands in their flagships and even budget versions through new technologies.
An integral part of these new technologies is optimum synchronization between high-quality audio as well as visuals in a smartphone. In other words - you need to have a phone where the screen provides soothing treats to your eyes while the speaker surrounds you with crystal clear sound waves.
According to the press release, backed by Dirac3.0 technology that enhances sound quality while suppressing surrounding noise, OPPO A57 flaunts an asymmetrically designed Ultra-Linear stereo sound setup. The unique system enables the phone to offer better sound and volume with comparatively lesser battery cover vibration.
The innovative genius at OPPO led to the development of an optimized magnetic circuit (with an air gap) for A57, and the diaphragm materials have also been customized to improve low-frequency performance by approximately 3 dB compared to the original component.
Similar to OPPO, smart gadget makers worldwide are providing smartphones equipped with an excellent audio quality system and an exceptional screen at an essential value proposition. With passing time, users can very well expect further incremental as well as disruptive innovations in smartphones, sound quality being one of their core areas of focus.