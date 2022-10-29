Local

DBH Finance gets closer to Shariah-based financing

Prothom Alo English Desk
The shareholders of DBH Finance (DBH) in its Extraordinary General Meeting-2022 approved the proposed insertion of the necessary clauses in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company to allow its proposed Shariah-based financing under Islamic Financing Wing.

The approval was given at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held recently by using a digital platform with its chairman Nasir A Choudhury in the chair, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by its directors; Mehreen Hassan, Bar-at-law, Md Mujibur Rahman, Moin Uddin Ahmed, M Anisul Haque, FCMA, Anisur Rahman, Rahseda K Choudhury, Maj. Gen. Syeed Ahmed (retd), managing director & CEO Nasimul Baten, company secretary Jashim Uddin, FCS, as well as the general shareholders.

In his speech, the chairman of the company Nasir A Choudhury welcomed the general shareholders and hoped that by conducting shariah-compliant financing, the company will be in a better position to cater to the need of mass customers.

The managing director & CEO, Nasimul Baten thanked all the stakeholders including shareholders for their support and hoped it will continue in the future also.

