DBH Finance gets closer to Shariah-based financing

The shareholders of DBH Finance (DBH) in its Extraordinary General Meeting-2022 approved the proposed insertion of the necessary clauses in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company to allow its proposed Shariah-based financing under Islamic Financing Wing.

The approval was given at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held recently by using a digital platform with its chairman Nasir A Choudhury in the chair, said a press release.