IBBL launches month-long fintech campaign

Prothom Alo English Desk
IBBL launches month-long fintech campaign
IBBL launches month-long fintech campaign

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has launched a month-long fintech campaign, reports UNB.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the ‘All of Your Banking Through Fintech’ campaign as the chief guest in Dhaka Monday.

IBBL additional managing directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan addressed the function as special guests.

Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, deputy managing director, presided over the programme. AFM Kamaluddin, deputy managing director, delivered the welcome speech.

Monirul Moula said: “IBBL has been working to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in line with the initiatives of the government. We are contributing to the digital transformation of the country through the expansion of modern fintech services.”

