Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award

Huawei Bangladesh has been awarded as the best employer in foreign category for creating job opportunities in the ICT sector and nurturing the ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh.

The human resource director of Huawei Bangladesh, Huang Baoxiong, received the award on behalf of Huawei at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 held at Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on Friday, said a press release.

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd began its journey in Bangladesh in 1998 with an aim of "In Bangladesh, for Bangladesh”. Throughout the years, it remained customer-centric owing to continuous innovations.