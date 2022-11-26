Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award

Huawei has built multi-dimensional and multi-level partnerships with Bangladesh customers, vendors and research institutes. It has also helped develop the ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh through different programs such as ICT Skills Competition, Seeds for the Future, Campus Recruitment program, ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Incubator and many more.
By enhancing local employees’ capability throughout the organisation and providing global scope of exposure, Huawei has consistently pursued sustainability, ultimately adding success to the country’s entire ICT industry.
All of these factors have allowed Huawei to make significant achievements, this time conquering the winning spot at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 under the best employer award in foreign categories.
At moment of award conferring event, the organizer mentioned, “Huawei has a world class working environment to work with multicultural employees regardless of race, nation, age and gender. It is a unique family with a unique idea-100 per cent owned by its employees, leader in cutting edge technology, nothing less than to be the best employer.”
In this regard Huang Baoxiong said “Huawei has created more than 20,000 job opportunities in the local market through its business ecosystem. It launched 2G, 3G and 4G along with different operators, and intends to launch 5G at the same pace very soon.
Huawei is currently working with the Bangladesh government to develop the ICT ecosystem through different campaigns and initiatives. For example, Huawei built the ICT Academy in BUET, RUET, KUET, JUST and AIUB in order to upskill young talents, he added.