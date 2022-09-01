‘realme Fan Fest 2022’ ends with exciting fan event

To share the joy of their success and anniversary, realme has recently organized the celebratory event of its 828- fan fest that included some thrilling activities and amusements for its fans.

The fan fest was interactive for the fans as they had the chance to take part in many activities during their fan event like- scavenger hunt game, Fluid realmow art competition facilitated by Masu Ake and Go Kart racing. The fans also thoroughly enjoyed the musical performances given by Black Zang & Masha along with. Remarkably, during the event realme has also recognized and awarded some of the photographers from around the country and artists from the realme contests.