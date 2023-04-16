Grameenphone brings ‘Eid Smart Mela’

To accelerate connectivity access and journey towards the vision of ‘Smart Bangladesh,’ Grameenphone collaborated with renowned smartphone and accessories brands to bring the ‘Eid Smart Mela’ nationwide.
Customers can get 4G smartphones and quality accessories with Grameenphone’s 4G modem, router, and VTS. The ‘Eid Smart Mela’ will take place in all Grameenphone Centers from 10 April to April 30, said a press release.
Leading smartphone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, realme, Itel, Tecno, Symphony and accessories partner Salextra will participate in the Eid Smart Mela from all Grameenphone Centers as the device partners.
Sajjad Hasib, CMO; Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing; Mohd Aulad Hossain, Head of Customer Experience and Service and other high officials from the partners attended the inauguration event of “GP Eid Smart Mela” held at the Hangout, Grameenphone Experience Center in Bashundhara.
To enhance the Eid’s celebration, Grameenphone will offer the best products & offers at a great value. With each purchase, customers will get attractive gifts & bundle offers from Grameenphone and the smartphone brands, like Free 18GB Internet, GP exclusive merchandise gift items. In addition, customer will also get lucrative internet bundle with 4G Modem , Pocket Router and GP VTS service with attractive deals and prices. In this Smart Mela various types of smartphone accessories will be available at Grameenphone Centers for customers.
On this occasion, Sajjad Hasib, CMO Grameenphone said, “Connectivity plays a critical role in transforming the economy. The four pillars of the vision – smart citizen, smart economy, smart government, and smart society – depend on digital connectivity. However, proper digital transformation cannot happen without the economy’s adequate penetration of 4G smartphones. We strive to connect people to what matters the most and believe that the time is now to collaborate with the leading smartphone brands to include everyone in this journey of becoming a digitally connected society. Enabling people with the power of connectivity is at the core of Grameenphone and this Eid we hope to add more colors to the celebration and share the happiness with our customers with exciting and delightful smartphone offers through our partners.”