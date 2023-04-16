Grameenphone brings ‘Eid Smart Mela’

To accelerate connectivity access and journey towards the vision of ‘Smart Bangladesh,’ Grameenphone collaborated with renowned smartphone and accessories brands to bring the ‘Eid Smart Mela’ nationwide.

Customers can get 4G smartphones and quality accessories with Grameenphone’s 4G modem, router, and VTS. The ‘Eid Smart Mela’ will take place in all Grameenphone Centers from 10 April to April 30, said a press release.