The business review meeting of National Bank Limited's Dhaka North and corporate branches was held on Saturday at the National Bank Training Institute (NBTI) at New Eskaton in the capital, reports BSS.

Managing director and CEO of NBL Mehmood Husain was present as the chief guest at the meeting. Deputy managing directors of NBL Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were also present in the meeting.