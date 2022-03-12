AAFA, BGMEA sign MoU to increase trade access for Bangladesh in US market

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to support Bangladesh in promoting its trade interests in the US market, reports UNB.

The two groups will explore opportunities and work together to increase trade access for Bangladesh, improve purchasing practices, build on the great work already done by the Bangladeshi industry on sustainability, and expand the strong partnership between the US and Bangladeshi industry.

AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar and BGMEA president Faruque Hassan shared the pen in Washington DC during the annual AAFA Executive Summit which convenes the AAFA Board of Directors and industry leadership, said the BGMEA on Saturday.