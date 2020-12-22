Agreement signed to issue shariah-based bond 'Sukuk'

An agreement was signed today between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bank at the Finance Division conference room to issue Islamic bond ‘Sukuk’.

The Sukuk bond will be issued as per the “Bangladesh Government Investment Sukuk Guidelines, 2020.”

According to the section 4 of that Guidelines, the Bangladesh Bank will act as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) while the Finance Division will act as the trustee, said a Finance Ministry press release, reports BSS.

The Finance Ministry issued the guidelines on 8 October through a gazette notification.

According to the agreement, the SPV under the Bangladesh Bank will issue the Sukuk Bond by 30 December.