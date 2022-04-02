Apex launches Eid Collection

Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director, Firoze Mohammad, chief operating officer, Sagnik Guha, head of marketing, Apex Footwear Limited, Ramchandran Jayaprakash, chief manufacturing officer, were present at the event along with celebrities and social media influencers.
With the theme “Shob bhule Eid houk dil khule”, the new Eid-collection will be available at Apex stores across the country from the beginning of Ramadan.
From this year’s Eid collection, customers will be able to shop from a wide selection of 1,500 new designs.
An photo contest was also organised where 10 winners received a Tk 5000 gift voucher each, by posting their pictures on their social media using #ApexEidStyle.